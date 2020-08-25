Duroflex launches antiviral mattress

Bengaluru

25 August 2020 21:48 IST

Duroflex, a mattress maker, has launched Duro Safe Mattress Protector, claimed to be India's first such mattress powered by Swiss textile technology, HeiQ Viroblock which claims to kill 99.99% virus and bacteria within minutes.

The HeiQ Viroblock technology uses silver ions and vesicles to neutralise viruses on contact. It has been tested on over 94 viruses, including coronavirus, and found to deactivate them within minutes, the company claimed. This protector is waterproof, anti-dust mite, hypoallergenic and safe for the skin, making a hygiene solution to keep homes safe and protected, as per a statement from Duroflex.

Commenting on the launch, Mathew Chandy, MD, Duroflex, said, "With Duroflex Duro Safe Antiviral Mattress Protector, we have elevated the layer of protection and safety needed for our most-intimate space — our bedrooms.”

