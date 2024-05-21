Durable alignment of inflation with target only in second half: RBI officials

A modest easing of headline inflation in the reading for April confirms the expectation that an uneven and lagged pace of alignment with the target is underway but a durable alignment with the targeted 4% inflation could recommence and sustain only in the second half of this financial year, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials led by Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra in the May edition of RBI Bulletin

“The prices of vegetables, cereals, pulses, meat and fish in the food category may keep the headline [inflation] elevated and closer to 5% in the near term, in line with projections set out in the April MPC resolution in spite of deflation in fuel prices and further softening of core inflation to a new historic low,” the officials wrote in the chapter ‘State of the Economy’.

“While statistical base effects may help pulling down the headline inflation in July and August, it is expected that September may see a reversal. It is only in the second half of the year that a durable alignment with the target may recommence and sustain till numbers closer to the target are sighted during the course of 2025-26,” they added.

Stating that headline inflation, as measured by y-o-y changes in the all-India CPI, moderated to 4.8% in April 2024 from 4.9% in March as a positive momentum of 48 bps was more than offset by a favourable base effect of 51 bps, they said among the major groups, the momentum was positive at around 65 bps and 55 bps for food and core groups (i.e., excluding food and fuel) respectively, while the fuel group recorded negative momentum of around 100 bps.

Food inflation (y-o-y) edged up to 7.9%in April from 7.7% in March. In terms of subgroups, inflation firmed up in cereals, meat and fish and fruits while eggs, milk, vegetables, pulses, sugar, spices, non-alcoholic beverages and prepared meals registered a moderation in inflation. Edible oils remained in deflation, albeit at a slower rate, they wrote.

According to the report fuel and light prices deflation deepened to around (-) 4.2% in April from (-) 3.4% in March, mainly on account of sharper deflation in LPG prices on a y-o-y basis. Electricity prices, however, recorded a y-o-y inflation of 10.2% in April 2024. Core inflation eased further to 3.2% (y-o-y) in April from 3.3% in March, the lowest in the current CPI (2012=100) series.

The moderation was mostly broad-based as inflation in pan, tobacco and intoxicants, clothing and footwear, transport and communication, recreation and amusement, and education softened, whereas personal care and effects inflation registered a pick-up.

Inflation in housing, household goods and services, and health prices remained steady. In terms of regional distribution, rural inflation stood at 5.43% , higher than urban inflation (4.11%) in April 2024. Majority of the states experienced inflation less than 6%, the RBI officials stated in the report.

“High frequency food price data for May so far (up to 13th) show that cereal prices declined, mainly driven by wheat. Pulses prices registered a broad based increase, while edible oil prices softened. Amongst key vegetables, onion prices have dropped further in May so far. Potato and tomato prices continue to rise,” they stated, Retail selling prices of petrol and diesel in the four major metros have remained steady in May so far (up to 13th). Kerosene and LPG prices were also unchanged, they added.

