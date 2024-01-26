ADVERTISEMENT

Ducab India signs bilateral pact with Emirates NBD India to avail financing support

January 26, 2024 06:22 am | Updated 06:22 am IST - MUMBAI

Emirates NBD will be supporting the working capital and capex expansion plans of Ducab in India

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Ducab India, part of Ducab Group which is into energy solutions and manufacturing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has signed its first bilateral partnership with Emirates NBD India for continued expansion of its wires, cables and metal solutions in India. 

The Group last year opened its office in Bengaluru. 

Through the partnership, Emirates NBD will be supporting the working capital and capex expansion plans of Ducab in India. It will assist Ducab in financing local projects through its project financing experience in multiple dimensions. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also assist in Risk Management by leveraging the LCS (Local Currency Settlement) Mechanism which will be promoted through the bilateral trade and investment between Ducab India and UAE.

Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India in a statement said, “Ducab’s growing operations in India, and particularly this new partnership agreement with Emirates NBD – another ‘National Champion’ company in the UAE – unmistakably underlines the key role that the Group, and national companies in general, play in accomplishing the UAE’s strategic national and global objectives.” 

Mohammad Almutawa, Group CEO at Ducab, said, “This new bilateral partnership is an extension of our existing robust partnership with Emirates NBD Group, which has enabled both entities to grow together across various markets.” 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

business (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US