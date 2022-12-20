DTDC signs MoU with Aramex to increase global collaboration

December 20, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Mumbai

DTDC Express Ltd., an integrated express logistics company offering domestic and international delivery solutions, said it had signed a non-binding MoU with Aramex India Private Ltd. to collaborate across multiple avenues to offer reliable and service responsive international solutions to its India-based B2B & B2C customers.

“Our agreement recognises the strength of DTDC’s network and express delivery capabilities,” said Subhasish Chakraborty, founder and Chairman and Managing Director, DTDC Express Ltd. “Under this partnership, synergy benefits are set to accrue,” he added.

The partnership between DTDC Express and Aramex India would also explore business and operating synergies across several areas.

Samer Hajjar, VP, South Asia, Aramex, said, “We believe our partnership with DTDC Express will play a significant role in creating a new logistics ecosystem, which will strengthen and enhance service levels for customers.”

“We believe that our vast network combined with our technological capabilities and the new collaboration with Aramex will facilitate the growing distribution and logistics requirements of India in the global economy,” said Mr. Chakraborty.