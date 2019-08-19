DTC panel submits report

The government-appointed task force set up to formulate a new direct tax code to replace the existing Income Tax Act submitted its report to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

However, the details of the report and its recommendations have not been made public. “Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman received the report submitted by Akhilesh Ranjan, Convenor of the Task force constituted by the Government to draft New Direct Tax Law, in New Delhi today,” the Ministry of Finance tweeted on Monday.

Since the Direct Tax Code is to replace the Income Tax Act, which was enacted in 1961, tax experts expect a wide variety of changes to be brought in to modernise India’s direct tax system.

Deadline extended

The task force, then under Arbind Modi was initially supposed to submit its report by May 31 but the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gave it a two-month extension to complete the exercise.

The deadline was again extended to August 16, since some members requested more time to give their inputs. The Finance Ministry on August 16 said that the report would be submitted on August 19, which came to pass.

The Finance Ministry, had in November 2018, appointed Akhilesh Ranjan, Member (Legislation) of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, as the convenor of the task force following the retirement of Mr. Modi.

The other members of the task force include Girish Ahuja, a chartered accountant, Rajiv Memani, chairman and regional managing partner of EY, Mukesh Patel, a tax advocate, Mansi Kedia, a consultant with ICRIER and G.C. Srivastava, a retired Indian Revenue Service officer.