DSP MF introduces DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund

September 06, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

DSP Mutual Fund has unveiled DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund (DSP MAAF), an open-ended scheme that aims to offer investors long-term returns “like what equities may offer but with added resilience against market falls.”

DSP MAAF aims to benefit investors by diversifying their investments between asset classes like domestic equities, international stocks, debt instruments, gold ETFs, other commodities and ETF & Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives (ETCDs), aiming to reduce overall risk.

The fund can invest between 35-80% in equities, of which up to 50% can be in international equities. It can also invest 10-50% in debt, 10-50% in Gold ETF, 0-20% in other commodities through ETFs & ETCDs and up to 10% in REITs & InvITs.

The New Fund Offer for DSP MAAF will open for subscription on September 7 and close on September 21.

“The most underrated factor in investing is time. Once investors devote time, compounding follows. However, temporary price fluctuations distract most of us from staying invested. Hence, we want to offer a solution which reduces fluctuations by increasing the number of asset classes,” said Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Mutual Fund in a statement.

“Our multi asset fund adds global stocks, precious metals and bonds to Indian equities, thus enabling investors to take advantage of cycles of each of these and eventually stay invested in the fund for longer due to lower fluctuations as against a single asset class,” he added.