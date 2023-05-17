DSCI appoints Pramod Bhasin as new chairman

May 17, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Data Security Council of India (DSCI) has appointed Pramod Bhasin as its new chairman effective April 1, 2023. Rajendra S. Pawar, the chairman and co-founder of NIIT Group, had served as the Chairman of DSCI for a period of three years prior to the recent transition of Mr. Bhasin, the founder of Genpact Ltd. and currently the Chairman of ICRIER (Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations).

The newly appointed leadership, along with CEO Vinayak Godse, has a mandate to make cybersecurity a cornerstone of the new era of digitisation, DSCI said in a statement.