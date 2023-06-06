HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DS Group acquires confectionery firm The Good Stuff

June 06, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), which is into multi-businesses, has announced the acquisition of The Good Stuff Pvt. Ltd. (formerly Global CP Pvt. Ltd.), brand owner of LuvIt Chocolate and confectionary, earlier owned by Goldman Sachs and Mitsui Ventures, for an unspecified amount. “This acquisition is a strategic move to grow and strengthen the Group’s Confectionary portfolio, whilst widening its distribution reach across grocery and other retail outlets,” the Group said in a statement.

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman said, “DS Group has been focusing on increasing its presence in the confectionary segment for the last many years. Acquisition of LuvIt was a strategic decision to enhance our confectionary basket and enter the Chocolate segment with an impressionable footprint.”

“This would enable us to expand our product portfolio thereby reaching new consumers and markets too. LuvIt as a brand, perfectly complements our portfolio and synergizes with our business ethos of innovation and premium quality,” he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.