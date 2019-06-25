Dr.Reddy’s unveils generic drug for cystic fibrosis

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) said it had launched in the U.S. Tobramycin Inhalation Solution USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Tobi (tobramycin) Inhalation Solution.
Indicated for the management of cystic fibrosis, Tobi brand and generic had U.S. sales of around $97 million moving annual total (MAT) for the 12 months ended April 2019, Dr. Reddy’s said citing IQVIA Health figures.
Tobi is a trademark of Mylan. Stating that the product had been launched with the approval of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-headquartered firm said its Tobramycin Inhalation Solution is available in a 300 mg/5 ml, single-dose Ampule.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor