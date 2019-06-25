Business

Dr.Reddy’s unveils generic drug for cystic fibrosis

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) said it had launched in the U.S. Tobramycin Inhalation Solution USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Tobi (tobramycin) Inhalation Solution.

Indicated for the management of cystic fibrosis, Tobi brand and generic had U.S. sales of around $97 million moving annual total (MAT) for the 12 months ended April 2019, Dr. Reddy’s said citing IQVIA Health figures.

Tobi is a trademark of Mylan. Stating that the product had been launched with the approval of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Hyderabad-headquartered firm said its Tobramycin Inhalation Solution is available in a 300 mg/5 ml, single-dose Ampule.

