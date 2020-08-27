Dr.Reddy’s unveils Cuprimine generic in U.S.

HYDERABAD

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Penicillamine Capsules USP, 250 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Cuprimine (penicillamine) Capsules, 250 mg, in the U.S.

Cuprimine is a trademark of Bausch Health Companies Inc. The product is used in treatment of Wilson’s disease. Cuprimine brand and generic market had U.S. sales of around $80 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ended June 2020, Dr.Reddy’s said.

