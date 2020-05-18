Dr.Reddy’s launches generic version of Ocaliva in India

Business

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched FXR, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Ocaliva (obeticholic acid), in India. Ocaliva is a trademark of Intercept Pharmaceuticals. The drug is indicated for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) or as monotherapy in adults. “FXR will be an important addition to our hepatology portfolio,” according to M.V. Ramana, chief executive officer of branded markets (India and emerging markets), Dr. Reddy’s Labs.

The launch of FXR, the first-in-class Farnesoid X receptor agonist represents Dr. Reddy’s expertise to accelerate access to affordable alternatives for complex products, he said.

A release from Dr. Reddy’s said FXR is available in strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg tablets. PBC is a rare chronic autoimmune disease characterised by destruction of small bile ducts in the liver.

The only approved treatment for PBC in India as of today is UDCA, which was approved almost two decades ago. Citing an article, the release said though considered as a first line treatment for PBC, up to 40% of the patients do not respond to UDCA treatment, leaving many PBC patients with no approved treatment option. In 2016, Obeticholic acid received accelerated approval for the treatment of PBC as an ‘orphan drug’ in the U.S.

