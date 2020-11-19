Drop in wind speed hurts green power

19 November 2020 22:39 IST

The share of renewables in India’s energy mix came down marginally to 10.7% in the September quarter from 11.4% in the year-earlier period, as per a report.

According to the latest edition of the CEEW-CEF’s quarterly Market Handbook, the prominent reason for the decline was the unseasonable and sharp reduction in wind speeds in the resource-rich States of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu. The reduction led to a 41% decline in wind generation in July compared to the same month last year. The September quarter typically records the highest wind energy generation every year.

