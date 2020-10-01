Business

Droom’s Visiolab buy to offer virtual tour of vehicles on sale

Online marketplace for automobiles, Droom, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Delhi-based augmented reality start-up Visiolab Ideas for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Droom will now be able provide a live, virtual tour of vehicles on sale to customers, who will be able to experience it in 3D. Akshay Singh, chief strategy officer, Droom said, “This acquisition will further enhance our capabilities in offering delightful customer experiences and a completely online vehicle-buying experience.”

