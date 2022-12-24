Drone start-up Garuda Aerospace gets DGCA approvals for Type, RPTO certification

December 24, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Mumbai

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace Private Ltd. said it has received Type Certification and Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its indigenously-designed Kisan drones.

“We have become India’s first drone start-up to get these approvals,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO. “The elusive double certification by DGCA is a testament to our indigenous Made-in-India drone manufacturing capacities.”

“We have strong demand to manufacture 5,000 drones in the next 5 months. With receiving approvals and utilisation of skills, we are certain that this sector will see significant growth,” he said.

“DGCA Type certification is provided on the basis of the quality check of the drones and is issued after a rigorous testing process for the Unmanned Areal Vehicles (UAVs), the company said in a statement.

The Type certification was introduced by the Union government in August 2021 under Drone Rules.

The Made-in-India Kisan drones are developed for agricultural purposes such as reducing crop loss, crop health monitoring, yield measurement, and crop loss mitigation.

Priced at ₹4.50 lakh, Garuda Kisan Drone is an automated agri drone which has DGCA-approved Type Certification in the under 25kg small category.

The company also envisages to train 1 lakh drone pilots in the next 2 years.