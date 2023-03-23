Drone firm Aereo to aid Coal India in digitising 7 mines

March 23, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based Aereo (formerly Aarav Unmanned Systems), a drone start-up, has won a three-year drone solutions contract from Coal India Limited (CIL).

This $1-million contract is part of a bigger digital initiative being undertaken by Coal India Ltd., said Aereo in a statement.

Under the agreement, Aereo would provide advanced analytics through its proprietary web platform and indigenous survey-grade PPK drones to seven mines in Northern Coalfields Ltd. (NCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (SECL) under CIL for a tenure of three years. This would help improve mining safety, said Aereo.

Aereo was also given a result validation contract from Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), a subsidiary of CIL. Aereo validated the accuracy of photogrammetry data across 50 mining sites and computed results, as per the company. This would be the first-ever drone usage of this scale to be undertaken for mining in India, claimed the company.

Vipul Singh, Founder, and CEO, Aereo said, “.The contract will help shape India’s journey to becoming energy self-sufficient. The advanced analytics delivered in this project will enable large-scale digitisation of some of the most important mines of this country. That will pave the way for more efficient, safer, and environmentally conscious mining operations.’‘

Using our end-to-end drone solutions stack, Aereo has successfully delivered critical business intelligence to over 500 mines in the past, it claimed.