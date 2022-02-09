DRL unveils Vasostrict generic in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday unveiled its authorised generic version of Par Pharmaceutical’s Vasostrict (vasopressin injection, USP) vials in the U.S. market.

The Vasostrict brand market had U.S. sales of about $878.5 million for the most recent twelve months ended December, the company said citing IQVIA Health numbers.

Dr. Reddy’s Vasopressin Injection, USP, is supplied in a carton of 25 single-dose vials each containing vasopressin 1 mL at 20 units/mL, it said in a release. The company has introduced the product following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Vasopressin injection is indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock.

According to the U.S. FDA, an authorised generic drug is the same as the brand-name drug but does not use the brand name on the label. An authorised generic is considered to be therapeutically equivalent to its brand-name drug because it is the same drug.