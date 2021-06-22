DRL unveils drug in U.S. to lower triglyceride levels

HYDERABAD

22 June 2021 23:12 IST

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has unveiled Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 1 gm, in the U.S. market. The product has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval and is indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels, the drugmaker said.

Icosapent Ethyl Capsules is the generic version of Vascepa. Reuters on Monday reported that the U.S. Supreme Court had rejected a bid by an Amarin Corp PLC subsidiary to revive patents on its heart drug Vascepa in a legal battle against generic drugmakers Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

A release from Dr. Reddy’s on the launch said Icosapent Ethyl Capsules are not approved for other risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as myocardial infarction and stroke.

