DRL unveils anti-psychotic drug in U.S.

HYDERABAD

18 February 2021 22:32 IST

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has introduced Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP, a drug indicated in the management of manifestations of psychotic disorders, in the U.S. market.

Launched following USFDA approval, the product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prolixin Tablets, 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg. The Prolixin brand and generic had U.S. sales of about $134 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending December, according to a DRL statement on Thursday that quoted IQVIA Health. DRL shares closed at ₹4,617.85, or up 0.35% apiece on the BSE.

Advertising

Advertising