Business

DRL unveils anti-psychotic drug in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has introduced Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP, a drug indicated in the management of manifestations of psychotic disorders, in the U.S. market.

Launched following USFDA approval, the product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prolixin Tablets, 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg. The Prolixin brand and generic had U.S. sales of about $134 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending December, according to a DRL statement on Thursday that quoted IQVIA Health. DRL shares closed at ₹4,617.85, or up 0.35% apiece on the BSE.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2021 10:33:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/drl-unveils-anti-psychotic-drug-in-us/article33874303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY