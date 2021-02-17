DRL unveils anti-cancer drug in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has unveiled Capecitabine Tablets, USP in the U.S market. The drug is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda (capecitabine) Tablets, used in the treatment of certain types of cancers.

Xeloda is a trademark of Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The drug is indicated to treat colon, colorectal and breast cancers.

The Xeloda brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $90 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ended October 2020, Dr. Reddy’s said citing IQVIA Health numbers.

Stating that the product had been unveiled following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a release said Dr. Reddy’s Capecitabine Tablets, USP are available in 150 mg and 500 mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 60 and 120, respectively. Shares of Dr. Reddy’s fell 2.17% to ₹4,594 apiece on Wednesday.