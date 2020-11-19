DRL probing graft plaint in Ukraine

HYDERABAD

19 November 2020 22:52 IST

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) on Thursday said it was probing a complaint that improper benefits were extended to healthcare professionals in Ukraine.

A detailed investigation has commenced into an anonymous complaint that alleged “healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries were provided with improper benefits in violation of U.S. laws,” DRL said.

The investigation is being conducted by a reputed independent U.S. law firm, it said in a filing.

Advertising

Advertising

Ukraine is a part of the emerging markets for Dr. Reddy’s and the company has an office there.

Shares of DRL closed little changed at ₹4,707.30 on the BSE on Thursday.