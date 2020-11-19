Business

DRL probing graft plaint in Ukraine

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) on Thursday said it was probing a complaint that improper benefits were extended to healthcare professionals in Ukraine.

A detailed investigation has commenced into an anonymous complaint that alleged “healthcare professionals in Ukraine and potentially in other countries were provided with improper benefits in violation of U.S. laws,” DRL said.

The investigation is being conducted by a reputed independent U.S. law firm, it said in a filing.

Ukraine is a part of the emerging markets for Dr. Reddy’s and the company has an office there.

Shares of DRL closed little changed at ₹4,707.30 on the BSE on Thursday.

