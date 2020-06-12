DRL launches generic of Colcrys in U.S.

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has launched Colchicine tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Colcrys tablets, 0.6 mg, in the U.S. market.

Stating that the product was launched with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval, the company said the Colcrys brand and generic had U.S. sales of around $491 million MAT for 12 months ended March 2020. A trademark of Takeda, Colcrys is indicated for familial mediterranean fever (FMF).