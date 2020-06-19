Business

DRL introduces generic of Zytiga in U.S.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has introduced Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 250 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Zytiga in the U.S. market.

Indicated for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, Zytiga brand and generic market had U.S. sales of around $454 million MAT for the 12 months ended March 2020, Dr.Reddy’s said citing IQVIA Health numbers. Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) is a trademark of Johnson & Johnson Corporation.

