DRL, Celgene settle Revlimid patent suit

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Celgene, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, have settled their litigation relating to patents for multiple myeloma drug Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules.

In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene has agreed to provide Dr. Reddy’s with a licence to sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S., beginning on a confidential date after March 2022, subject to regulatory approval. The agreed-upon percentages are confidential, Dr. Reddy’s said on Thursday.

Dr. Reddy’s is also licensed to sell generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S. without volume limitation beginning on January 31, 2026. Revlimid is a trademark of Celgene.

CEO, North America Generics of Dr. Reddy’s Marc Kikuchi said, “we are pleased with the settlement agreement and look forward to bringing a generic version of lenalidomide to market soon subject to regulatory approval.”

In a separate development, Dr. Reddy’s said it had launched over-the-counter Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% and 0.1%, the store-brand equivalents of Pataday Once Daily Relief and Pataday Twice Daily Relief, in the U.S. market. The products are indicated for temporary relief of itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander.

It marks the entry of Dr. Reddy’s into the OTC eye care space, Mr. Kikuchi said, adding the launch is part of a strategic collaboration with Gland Pharma. A registered trademark of Novartis AG, Pataday brand had U.S. sales of approximately $31 million since the launch in March 2020, a release said.

On Thursday, Dr.Reddy’s shares gained ₹195.05 apiece or an increase 4.21% to close at ₹4,826.60. On Wednesday, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had announced a tie up with Dr. Reddy’s for clinical trials and distribution of its Sputnik V vaccine in India.