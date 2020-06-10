DRL acquires Wockhardt divisions with amended pact

HYDERABAD

10 June 2020 22:33 IST

COVID-19 impact on sales spurred change in agreement

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ acquisition of certain divisions of branded generics business of Wockhardt in India and a few other international territories of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives has been completed. However, this was with a change to the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) in view of COVID-19’s impact on the sales of products being acquired.

Dr. Reddy’s said on Wednesday that as per the BTA signed in February, the acquisition was for an upfront consideration of ₹1,850 crore. It involved the business comprising a portfolio of 62 brands in multiple therapy areas. These, along with related sales and marketing teams, and the manufacturing plant located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, with all plant employees (together as a ‘business undertaking’) were to be transferred to Dr. Reddy’s.

However, in the wake of COVID-19 and consequent government restrictions, there has been a reduction in revenue from the sales of the products forming part of the business undertaking, during March and April.

Subsequently, through an amendment to the BTA, Dr. Reddy’s and Wockhardt agreed that the deal consideration “shall now be up to ₹1,850 crore.” This will be paid by way of ₹1,483 crore on the date of closing; ₹67 crore to be deposited in an escrow account, which shall be released subject to adjustments among other things for net working capital, employee liabilities and certain other contractual and statutory liabilities.

The remaining ‘holdback amount’ of ₹300 crore will be released if revenue from sales of the products during the 12 months post-closing exceeds ₹480 crore. Dr. Reddy’s will be required to pay to Wockhardt an amount equal to two times the amount by which the revenue exceeds ₹480 crore, subject to the maximum of the holdback amount.