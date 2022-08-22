DreamFolks Services IPO to open on Wednesday

Price band fixed between ₹308 and ₹326 per share

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 22, 2022 20:01 IST

DreamFolks Services Ltd., a leading airport service aggregator platform, has announced its initial public offering (IPO) would open on Wednesday (August 24). The price band has been fixed at ₹308 to ₹326 per equity share having face value of ₹2 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples of 46 thereafter. The offer will close on Friday.

The IPO consists of an offer of equity shares by way of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 17,242,368 shares by the promoter selling shareholders. The OFS comprises up to 6,531,200 shares by Mukesh Yadav, up to 6,531,200 shares by Dinesh Nagpal, and up to 4,179,968 shares by Liberatha Peter Kallat.

