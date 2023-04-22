ADVERTISEMENT

Dreamfolks rebrands subsidiary Vidsur Golf as GolfKlik

April 22, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Airport service aggregator DreamFolks Services Ltd. said its subsidiary, Vidsur Golf, that provides access to golf courses, has undergone a rebranding to become GolfKlik. 

“This strategic decision is a major milestone for DreamFolks, as it continues to grow and expand,” the company said adding it can now provide its clients ‘exceptional’ golfing experiences.

Leveraging GolfKlik’s expertise, DreamFolks plans to expand its global footprint, offering clients access to over 1,800 golf courses worldwide. 

The company said this decision would establish it as a leading player in the industry, providing golfing experiences through various golf programs and lessons.

Liberatha Kallat, CMD, DreamFolks Services Ltd. said, “This acquisition will enable us to offer our clients a range of privileges which includes golf lessons and golf programmes. By providing increased benefits through premium credit cards, we’re excited to showcase our commitment to clients and offer them unique experiences.”

Sammerjit Raikhy, CEO, GolfKlik said, “With DreamFolks’ extensive network and resources, we aim to expand our reach and deliver even more value to our clients, who are passionate about golf. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to accelerate our growth and achieve more success in the years ahead.”

