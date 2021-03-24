Dream Sports raises $400 million

MUMBAI

24 March 2021 22:47 IST

Dream Sports, a sports technology company, has announced the completion of a $400-million secondary investment led by TCV, D1 Capital Partners and Falcon Edge. This is TCV’s first investment in India. The round also saw participation from existing investors like Tiger Global, ChrysCapital, TPG Growth, Steadview Capital and Footpath Ventures. Harsh Jain, CEO and co-founder, Dream Sports, said, “This is a huge vote of confidence to the Indian start-up ecosystem. We have created the Fantasy Sports category in India to drive digital engagement to real-life sporting events and bring fans closer to the sport they love.” Founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream Sports is located in Mumbai and employs close to 600 people. The company has brands such as Dream11, FanCode and DreamX in its portfolio.

