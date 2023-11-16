HamberMenu
Dr. Reddy’s unveils wearable for migraine management in India 

November 16, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has rolled out Nerivio, a wearable therapy device for drug-free management of migraine, in India.

The device that uses remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) to prevent and treat migraine has been approved by the U.S. FDA, the company said. In January, Dr. Reddy’s had entered into an exclusive agreement with digital therapeutics company Theranica, which is into development of advanced neuromodulation devices for migraine and other pain conditions, for the marketing and distribution of Nerivio in India.

A prescription-based non-invasive device, Nerivio is intended for acute and prophylactic (preventive) treatment of migraine with or without aura for adults and adolescents aged 12 years and above.

Dr. Reddy’s said the device uses REN mechanism to activate conditioned pain modulation by stimulating nerve endings. “The roll-out of Nerivio marks our entry into digital therapeutics, which is seeing increasing adoption by physicians and patients due to its potential to reduce pill burden,” said M.V. Ramana, CEO-Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets).

The drugmaker said it had recently signed an exclusive agreement for the commercial marketing and distribution of Nerivio in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K.

