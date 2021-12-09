Business

Dr. Reddy’s unveils Valsartan tablets in U.S.

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has unveiled Valsartan tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Diovan (valsartan) tablets in the U.S.

The product, used in the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure, has been introduced following an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The Diovan brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $150 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in October 2021, the company said, citing IQVIA Health numbers.

The Valsartan tablets, USP are available in 40 mg in bottle count size of 30, and 80 mg, 160 mg and 320 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 90, Dr. Reddy’s said in a release.


