Dr. Reddy’s unveils Israeli firm Theranica’s migraine management wearable in Germany 

April 10, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has forayed into the digital therapeutics market of Europe by unveiling Israeli firm Theranica’s drug-free, non-invasive migraine management wearable device Nerivio in Germany through a step-down subsidiary.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker had introduced the device last year in India. It plans to introduce the U.S. FDA approved and CE-mark certified wearable that uses remote electrical neuromodulation mechanism in South Africa later this month and subsequently in Spain and the U.K., Dr. Reddy’s said on Wednesday.

Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced neuromodulation devices for migraine and other pain conditions, and Dr. Reddy’s had in 2023 announced signing of agreements for exclusive marketing and distribution of Nerivio in India as well as in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K..

“At a time when conversations on migraine focus on migraine as a women’s health issue, relief from migraine through the use of technology and drug-free solutions, challenges associated with managing migraine during the child-bearing age and distinguishing migraine from headache, we are happy to take our clinically-proven first digital therapeutics product Nerivio to patients in our identified markets,” said M.V. Ramana, CEO-Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) of Dr. Reddy’s.

The Nerivio experience has thus benefited more than 45,000 patients globally. It is backed by clinical evidence from more than 19,000 patients as an acute and preventive treatment option in migraine, Dr. Reddy’s said in a release.