Dr. Reddy’s unveils generic Treprostinil injection in U.S. 

April 21, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The product is indicated for the treatment of certain kinds of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for patients who require transition from epoprostenol to reduce the rate of clinical deterioration

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has introduced Treprostinil Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of United Therapeutics Corporation’s Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection, in the U.S. market.

The product is indicated for the treatment of certain kinds of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for patients who require transition from epoprostenol to reduce the rate of clinical deterioration. The introduction follows approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and its Treprostinil Injection are supplied as 20 mg/20 mL, 50 mg/20 mL, 100 mg/20 mL or 200 mg/20 mL vials, Dr. Reddy’s said on Friday. The drugmaker’s shares closed with a gain 0.25% at ₹4,870.10 apiece on the BSE.

