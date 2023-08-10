Dr. Reddy’s unveils generic antidiabetic drug in U.S.

August 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has unveiled Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in the U.S., its generic version of AstraZeneca’s antidiabetic drug Kombiglyze XR.

The product has been launched following U. S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approval, Dr. Reddy’s said. A combination of saxagliptin, which is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP4) inhibitor, and metformin, a biguanide, it is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Its Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride ER Tablets are supplied in strengths of 2.5 mg/1,000 mg in bottle count of 60; as well as 5 mg/500 mg; and 5 mg/1,000 mg each in bottle counts of 30, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.