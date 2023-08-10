ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Reddy’s unveils generic antidiabetic drug in U.S.

August 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has unveiled Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in the U.S., its generic version of AstraZeneca’s antidiabetic drug Kombiglyze XR.

The product has been launched following U. S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approval, Dr. Reddy’s said. A combination of saxagliptin, which is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP4) inhibitor, and metformin, a biguanide, it is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Its Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride ER Tablets are supplied in strengths of 2.5 mg/1,000 mg in bottle count of 60; as well as 5 mg/500 mg; and 5 mg/1,000 mg each in bottle counts of 30, the company said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US