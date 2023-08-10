HamberMenu
Dr. Reddy’s unveils generic antidiabetic drug in U.S.

August 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has unveiled Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in the U.S., its generic version of AstraZeneca’s antidiabetic drug Kombiglyze XR.

The product has been launched following U. S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approval, Dr. Reddy’s said. A combination of saxagliptin, which is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP4) inhibitor, and metformin, a biguanide, it is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Its Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride ER Tablets are supplied in strengths of 2.5 mg/1,000 mg in bottle count of 60; as well as 5 mg/500 mg; and 5 mg/1,000 mg each in bottle counts of 30, the company said.

