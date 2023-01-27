HamberMenu
Dr. Reddy’s unveils Durezol eye drops generic

January 27, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has introduced its Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Novartis AG’s Durezol (Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%) in the U.S. market.

A topical corticosteroid, the product is indicated for treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery; and endogenous anterior uveitis. The Durezol brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $40 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in Nov 2022, the company said citing IQVIA.

Dr. Reddy’s said its Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% is available in 5 ml bottles in case packs of 24.

