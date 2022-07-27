Business

Dr. Reddy’s unveils cancer drug in U.S.

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 27, 2022 20:35 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 20:35 IST

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has unveiled Bortezomib for Injection, 3.5 mg single-dose vial in the U.S. market, a generic equivalent of Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc’s Velcade (bortezomib) Injection.

A proteasome inhibitor, Bortezomib for injection is indicated for treatment of multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The unveiling follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the product. The Velcade brand and generic had U.S. sales of about $1.2 billion MAT for the most recent 12 months ending May 2022, Dr. Reddy’s said citing IQVIA Health numbers. Its product is supplied in a 3.5 mg per 10 ml single-dose vial presentation for subcutaneous or intravenous use, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...