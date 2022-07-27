Dr. Reddy’s unveils cancer drug in U.S.

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has unveiled Bortezomib for Injection, 3.5 mg single-dose vial in the U.S. market, a generic equivalent of Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc’s Velcade (bortezomib) Injection.

A proteasome inhibitor, Bortezomib for injection is indicated for treatment of multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.

The unveiling follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the product. The Velcade brand and generic had U.S. sales of about $1.2 billion MAT for the most recent 12 months ending May 2022, Dr. Reddy’s said citing IQVIA Health numbers. Its product is supplied in a 3.5 mg per 10 ml single-dose vial presentation for subcutaneous or intravenous use, the company said in a release on Wednesday.