GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr. Reddy’s unveils biosimilar of Roche’s cancer drug in the U.K. 

March 19, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has unveiled Versavo (bevacizumab), a biosimilar of Roche’s cancer drug Avastin, in the United Kingdom.

It is its first biosimilar product to be approved and unveiled in the U.K., Dr. Reddy’s said on Tuesday. The company’s shares closed 3.18% lower at ₹6,138.40 apiece on the BSE.

“Launch of Versavo in a highly regulated market underscores our capability for global clinical development of high-quality biosimilar products,” Global Head of Biologics at Dr. Reddy’s Jayanth Sridhar said in a release.

Versavo is a (bevacizumab) biosimilar of Avastin and indicated for treatment of several types of cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer, advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, advanced cervical cancer, ovarian cancer and metastatic breast cancer.

Dr. Reddy’s had launched Versavo in India in 2019 and subsequently in a few other other countries, including Thailand, Ukraine, Nepal and Jamaica. In Colombia, the product was launched under Persivia brand.

On its biosimilars programme, the drugmaker said the biosimilars business is a key strategic initiative set to drive both near-term and long-term growth and the company is ramping up manufacturing capacity to support global expansion plans.

“We have a portfolio of six commercial products marketed in India, with some marketed in more than 25 other countries. In addition, we have several products in the pipeline in oncology and auto-immune diseases in various stages of development for global launches across regulated as well as emerging markets,” Dr. Reddy’s said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.