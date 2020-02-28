Dr. Reddy’s unit under USFDA scanner

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has been issued a Form 483 with one observation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on completion of an inspection of the company’s formulations manufacturing plant-3 at Bachupally in Hyderabad. On Thursday, the company had initially, in a filing during the trading hours, said it has received a Form 483 with two observations on completion of the inspection.

The scrip lost 4.66% or ₹142.85 apiece to close at ₹2,925.80. In the evening, by way of a revised intimation, the company said that the “USFDA investigator has subsequently issued a revised Form 483 with one observation only, in place of two observations intimated earlier. We will address the said observation comprehensively within the stipulated timeline.”

Last week, another Hyderabad-based pharma major Aurobindo Pharma had announced that the regulator had rescinded a 90-day VAl (Voluntary Action Initiated) letter it had issued after inspection of the company’s Unit IV, a general injectable formulation manufacturing facility here. The company said while rescinding the USFDA said the inspection is “still open and under review.”