Dr. Reddy’s to raise funds via CP

Dr. Reddy’s to raise funds via commercial paper

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said it was considering raising funds. The board of directors is likely to meet on March 27 to consider raising funds by issuance of commercial paper.

