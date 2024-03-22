Dr. Reddy’s to market U.S. firm Pharmazz’s hypovolemic shock drug in India

March 22, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has signed a licensing agreement to market U.S. biopharmaceutical company Pharmazz’s Centhaquine, a ‘first-of-its-kind’ resuscitative agent to treat hypovolemic shock, in India.

The product will be distributed by Dr. Reddy’s under its own Lyfaquin brand. It has also received marketing rights for Lyfaquin for Nepal. Pharmazz will be entitled to upfront payments and royalties, the Hyderabad-based company said on Friday.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Centhaquine in India following a successful phase III clinical trial for treatment of hypovolemic shock. The drug is also under development for septic shock. India is the first global territory in which Centhaquine is being launched immediately, Dr. Reddy’s said in a release without mentioning financials of the agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The partnership with Pharmazz and launch marks the latest in our effort to enter into strategic collaborations to bring novel molecules to India. Clinical studies for Lyfaquin have demonstrated significantly better and promising outcomes, making it as a potential add-on drug in the management of hypovolemic shock,” said M.V.Ramana, CEO-Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets).

Hypovolemic shock is a life-threatening and often a fatal condition. Severe loss of blood or fluids due to traumatic haemorrhage, postpartum haemorrhage, gastrointestinal bleeding, post-surgical bleeding, diarrhoea or vomiting can cause hypovolemic shock, which may lead to multi-organ failure and death, the company said.

“It is a large step for Pharmazz to partner with Dr. Reddy’s, a leading global pharmaceutical company from India,” the US firm’s CEO and chairman Anil Gulati said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.