Dr. Reddy’s to market Delaware LLC Ingenus Pharma’s cancer drug in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, through a subsidiary, has obtained exclusive rights to commercialise in the U.S. market Delaware LLC Ingenus Pharmaceuticals’ cancer drug Cyclophosphamide Injection RTD (500 mg/2.5mL; 1g/5mL; 2g/10mL).

Under the in-licence agreement, subsidiary Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. will pay Ingenus 50% of the calculated profit share. Sales of the Ingenus product was $51.8 million for the 12 months ended March 2024, the drugmaker said citing IQVIA numbers.

The NDA covering the product will be assigned to the subsidiary and Ingenus will begin supply of the product after the signing of commercial supply agreement, it said in a filing on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s closed flat at ₹6,063.25 apiece on the BSE.