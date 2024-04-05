Dr. Reddy’s to market Bayer’s second brand of heart failure drug Vericiguat in India

April 05, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bayer, in partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, is unveiling the second brand of its heart failure drug Vericiguat in India.

Under the partnership, Bayer has granted non-exclusive rights to Dr. Reddy’s to market the drug under a second brand name, Gantra, in India. Bayer had in September 2022 unveiled the patented drug vericiguat under the brand name Verquvo in India.

“Despite therapy, chronic heart failure patients can experience disease progression... vericiguat can help slow down [the] progression, reduce hospital admissions and improve their chances of survival. The introduction of a second brand of vericiguat in India through our partnership with Dr. Reddy’s reaffirms our commitment to make innovative healthcare solutions accessible to as many patients as possible,” said Shweta Rai, MD, Bayer Zydus Pharma and Country Division Head for Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Business in South Asia.

Vericiguat is the first soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator, a new class of drugs, which works on a pathway not currently targeted by existing heart failure treatments and was studied in a population with a higher risk of cardiovascular death or heart failure hospitalisation, the companies said in a release.

Dr. Reddy’s CEO-Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) M.V. Ramana said strengthening chronic therapy portfolio in the country continues to be a focus for us the company. “The partnership with Bayer is part of Dr. Reddy’s continuous efforts to make innovative medicines available to patients in India through strategic collaborations. We will use our strengths in marketing and distribution to widen access to this novel treatment in metros and beyond into tier-I and tier-II towns in India,” he said.

Vericiguat is currently approved for use in 35 countries, including the U.S. European Union countries, U.K., Japan and Singapore. U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the drug in January 2021 and the European Commission in July 2021.