Dr. Reddy’s, Sun Pharma recalling a drug each in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are voluntarily recalling a product each in the U.S. Dr. Reddy’s is recalling 13,752 bottles of insomnia drug Eszopiclone Tablets, USP 1mg CIV, manufactured at Bachupally plant in Hyderabad. Failed impurities/degradation specifications is the reason, U.S. FDA said in its latest enforcement report. Sun Pharma is recalling 2,088 vials of cancer drug Decitabine for Injection 50mg per vial manufactured by the company in Halol, Gujarat. The reason is CGMP deviations – out of specification for total aerobic microbial count test for unfiltered bulk for decitabine for injection, the regulator said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.