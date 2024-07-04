ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Reddy’s, Sun Pharma recalling a drug each in U.S.

Published - July 04, 2024 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are voluntarily recalling a product each in the U.S. Dr. Reddy’s is recalling 13,752 bottles of insomnia drug Eszopiclone Tablets, USP 1mg CIV, manufactured at Bachupally plant in Hyderabad. Failed impurities/degradation specifications is the reason, U.S. FDA said in its latest enforcement report. Sun Pharma is recalling 2,088 vials of cancer drug Decitabine for Injection 50mg per vial manufactured by the company in Halol, Gujarat. The reason is CGMP deviations – out of specification for total aerobic microbial count test for unfiltered bulk for decitabine for injection, the regulator said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US