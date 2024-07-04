GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dr. Reddy’s, Sun Pharma recalling a drug each in U.S.

Published - July 04, 2024 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are voluntarily recalling a product each in the U.S. Dr. Reddy’s is recalling 13,752 bottles of insomnia drug Eszopiclone Tablets, USP 1mg CIV, manufactured at Bachupally plant in Hyderabad. Failed impurities/degradation specifications is the reason, U.S. FDA said in its latest enforcement report. Sun Pharma is recalling 2,088 vials of cancer drug Decitabine for Injection 50mg per vial manufactured by the company in Halol, Gujarat. The reason is CGMP deviations – out of specification for total aerobic microbial count test for unfiltered bulk for decitabine for injection, the regulator said.

