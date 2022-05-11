Dr. Reddy’s, South Korean firm sign pact on gastric drug

A novel patented molecule, it is indicated for gastrointestinal diseases

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into an exclusive partnership with South Korean firm HK inno.N Corporation to commercialise the latter’s novel molecule Tegoprazan, which is indicated for gastrointestinal diseases, in India and select emerging markets.

Under the partnership, HK inno.N will manufacture and supply Tegoprazan, while Dr. Reddy’s will be responsible for local clinical development, registration, marketing and sales in the licensed territories. The agreement grants Dr. Reddy’s exclusive rights to develop and commercialise Tegoprazan under its own trademark in these markets for 10 years from the first commercial launch.

HK inno.N Corporation will receive an upfront licensing fee and eligible for potential regulatory milestone payments and royalties on net product sales, Dr. Reddy’s said on Wednesday. Tegoprazan is approved in South Korea and China and under registration and clinical development in several countries globally, including USA.

“Gastroenterology has been a key focus area for us. This collaboration is a multi-country deal for a novel molecule that addresses unmet needs in India and emerging markets as we continue our commitment to patients and our innovation agenda,” Dr. Reddy’s CEO-Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) M.V. Ramana said in a release.

The commercial strengths of Dr. Reddy’s makes it the ideal partner to commercialise the novel molecule in these territories, said Dal-Won Kwak, CEO of HK inno.N.