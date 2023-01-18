Dr. Reddy’s slashes price of cardiovascular drug Cidmus

January 18, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday said it had reduced the price of its cardiovascular drug Cidmus.

A combination of sacubitril and valsartan, the drug is indicated for heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction. The active pharmaceutical ingredient and the finished drug will be manufactured in-house, at a U.S. FDA-approved facility, the company said.

Consequently, the price of each Cidmus 50mg tablet will be ₹29 as against ₹78.32 earlier; 100 mg – ₹49 (₹83.86), and 200 mg – ₹79 (₹96.71)

Dr. Reddy’s acquired the Cidmus brand from Novartis AG in 2022 for the India market. Driven by strong marketing and distribution network, the product had reached more than a lakh patients in India and commanded a 32% market share, the company said.