Dr. Reddy’s settles dispute with Indivior, to receive $72m
As part of the settlement, the underlying litigation will be dismissed, the Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker said.
Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into settlement agreement with British drugmaker Indivior resolving patent litigation relating to latter's opioid dependence treatment drug Suboxone.
The company has entered into a settlement agreement with Indivior Inc, Indivior UK Limited and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc following which it will receive payments totalling $72 million by March 31, 2024, Dr. Reddy’s said on Friday.
The agreement resolves all claims between the parties relating to Dr. Reddy’s generic buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film, 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg dosages; Indivior's and Aquestive's patent infringement allegations and the company's antitrust counterclaims.
As part of the settlement, the underlying litigation will be dismissed, the Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker said.
