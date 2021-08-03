Business

Dr. Reddy’s re-launches NSAID in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has re-launched over-the-counter (OTC) Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, the store-brand equivalent of Bayer HealthCare’s Aleve, in the U.S. market.

A nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, used as a pain reliever and fever reducer, Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg had U.S. retail sales of around $316 million as of July 2021, the company said citing IRI numbers.

“The re-launch is an important addition to our pain/analgesics portfolio of OTC products,” said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics. The product will be available in multiple-pack sizes to allow consumers a variety of purchasing options. The drug temporarily relieves minor aches and pains due to: minor pain of arthritis, muscular aches, backache, menstrual cramps, headache, toothache, and the common cold. It is also used to temporarily reduce fever, the company said in a release on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2021 11:14:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/dr-reddys-re-launches-nsaid-in-us/article35709586.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY