Dr. Reddy’s re-launches NSAID in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has re-launched over-the-counter (OTC) Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg, the store-brand equivalent of Bayer HealthCare’s Aleve, in the U.S. market.

A nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, used as a pain reliever and fever reducer, Naproxen Sodium Tablets USP, 220 mg had U.S. retail sales of around $316 million as of July 2021, the company said citing IRI numbers.

“The re-launch is an important addition to our pain/analgesics portfolio of OTC products,” said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics. The product will be available in multiple-pack sizes to allow consumers a variety of purchasing options. The drug temporarily relieves minor aches and pains due to: minor pain of arthritis, muscular aches, backache, menstrual cramps, headache, toothache, and the common cold. It is also used to temporarily reduce fever, the company said in a release on Tuesday.